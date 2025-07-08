Population of our Nottinghamshire patches – includes Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

2 . Mansfield

The resident population of Mansfield district in 2021 was 110,482. This reflects a 5.8 per cent increase since the 2011 census when the population was approximately 104,500. Mansfield's population density is relatively high, with about 10.3 people per area the size of a football pitch. The district has a nearly even gender distribution, with 54,393 males (49.2 per cent) and 56,089 females (50.8 per cent). The most prevalent age group is 55-59, comprising 7.3 per cent of the population. Mansfield ranks 14th out of 29 districts in the East Midlands in terms of population size. Photo: Mansfield Council