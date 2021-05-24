Popular staff member celebrates 40 years of service at Mansfield school

Senior midday supervisor Linda King joined Ladybrook’s Flying High Academy as a cleaner in 1981 and has also worked as a midday supervisor.

She has supported thousands of youngsters in the four decades she has spent at the school and witnessed many changes – but Linda says she never envisaged staying for so long in one place when she first started.

Linda King has celebrated 40 years of service at Ladybrook’s Flying High Academy in Mansfield.

“I knew I would always work in a school as I love working with children, but it never occurred to me I would still be here 40 years later,” she said.

"Things are very different now, much safer with far higher standards within school, it’s far better now.”

And Linda says she is constantly recognised by former pupils.

“I quite often meet former pupils who are now parents with children of their own, even with children attending this school,” she said.

"Or I can be walking through town and hear someone shouting Mrs King.”

The school marked her milestone by holding a special presentation in assembly, which she says ‘was lovely and much appreciated’.

Jane Adams, office administrator and attendance officer, said: “Linda is a much loved member of the Flying High Academy team and in fact everyone in the school office sees Linda as a surrogate mum.

"All of the staff and the children, past and present are grateful for the service she has provided, and we hope she will stay with us for the next 40 years.”