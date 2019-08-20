Popular Mansfield hotel goes up for sale - for more than £500K

A popular hotel that overlooks the grounds of Mansfield’s Carr Bank Park has mysteriously gone up for sale online.

The Mansfield Manor Hotel, off Windmill Lane, has appeared on the website of property sales firm Savills - and is available for a guide price of £525,000.

The hotel, which is a Grade II listed building, is described by Savills as in an “excellent location” with a “rare position” fronting onto the spacious Carr Bank Park.

Located in a former country house, the hotel is made up of 0.573 acres and about 6,463 square feet of land, and has a car park attached to the site.

The listing also states that it could be "suitable for alternative uses", subject to planning permission.

To see more about the site, visit the Savills website here.

Owners of the Mansfield Manor Hotel have been contacted for a comment.