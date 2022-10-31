Popular Mansfield hairdresser up for international award for fifth year running

Mark Leeson

Mark Leeson has scooped nominations for International Artistic Team of the Year and International Hairdresser of the Year 2023 – the two hottest contested categories of the International Hairdressing Awards (IHA).

Seen as the most prestigious prize in worldwide hairdressing, the shortlist is chosen by an international jury panel.

The finalists across all the categories come from countries around the world and represent the very best in global hairdressing.

This is the fifth consecutive nomination for the Mark Leeson team, who picked up the ultimate recognition in the category of Best International Men’s Commercial Collection in 2021.

Mark said: “Any kind of recognition from the hairdressing community is an honour, but to see our name up there alongside the greatest names from all around the world takes it to another level.

“We always enjoy putting the UK on the map but also knowing that we’re bringing world-class hairdressing home to our Mansfield and Chesterfield salons.”