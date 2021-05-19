Popular Mansfield charity moves into bigger town centre premises

Cornwater Evergreens is now based at the former Warehouse Clearout building on West Gate after spending more than a decade on Queen Street.

The grand opening took place on Saturday, May 8, and shop manager Sharon Baum remembers the day the charity moved into the town centre in 2008.

She said: "Thirteen years ago we took our first steps into retail and today we're one of Mansfield most-loved charity shops. We have our dedicated volunteers to thank for that as well as our loyal customers."

Volunteer Sue Brown of the Cornwater Evergreens in Mansfield.

Volunteer Sue Brown says she loves working in the shop and is hoping to meet ‘many new faces’ following the move.

"Cornwater's friendship groups are a lifeline for so many people, but the charity relies on donations, fundraising and income from the shop to keep them running,” she said.

"Helping Sharon in the shop is my way of supporting Cornwater and older people in my community. I help out twice a week and have done all sorts in the 13 years I've been a volunteer, but my favourite part is catching up with customers I've come to know well over the years.

"I'm hoping we see many new faces in the new shop too so Cornwater can bring friendship, fun and support to even more older people in the area."

The charity is now looking for more volunteers to help out and anyone interested should visit www.cornwaterevergreens.co.uk, contact Sharon Baum on 01623 656133 or pop into the shop from Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am-4.30pm.