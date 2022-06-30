The Major Oak Woodland Festival returned to Sherwood Forest on June 25 and 26 with a range of free activities, stalls and live demonstrations from craftspeople.

The weekend, graced by sunshine, saw many families come to the forest to learn about crafts, wander through the ancient woodlands, and listen to stories from the Wild Man of the Woods, as he told of Sherwood’s history with song and music.

The free-admission event was held by the Sherwood Forest Trust in the woodlands managed by the RSPB, where the famous Major Oak sits.

Linda Hardy, marketing and event officer, said: "It was great to be able to bring the popular Major Oak Woodland Festival back to Sherwood Forest after the Covid years.

"We were blessed with better than expected weather, which meant that the event drew huge interest both from local people and tourists visiting Sherwood Forest for the first time.

“We've had some lovely feedback from visitors who appreciated a low cost family day out in relaxing green surroundings.

“We're grateful to the RSPB who manage the site for allowing us to stage our event in the wonderful woodland of Birklands and Bilhaugh, right at the heart of Robin Hood country."

The Sherwood Forest Trust is a ‘not for profit’ organisation and a registered charity. For more information visit www.sherwoodforest.org.uk.

1. Major Oak Woodland Festival Green woodworker Gary Joynt, also known as The Wobbly Bodger, attended the woodland festival. Photo: Alex Wilkinson Photo Sales

2. Major Oak Woodland Festival Coracle builder Kevin Grimley. Photo: Alex Wilkinson Photo Sales

3. Major Oak Woodland Festival The Sherwood Forest Trust team. Photo: Alex Wilkinson Photo Sales

4. Major Oak Woodland Festival The Green Man. Photo: Alex Wilkinson Photo Sales