Popular Kirkby soft play centre looks set to become new dental practice
A popular Kirkby soft-play area which closed late last year looks set to be converted into a dental practice, planning documents show.
Monkey Village Play Centre on Station Street, formerly Rainydays, announced its permanent closure on December 1.
In an emotional post on social media the centre confirmed it closure, to the disappointment of its regular customers.
Thanking them for fond memories, the owners confirmed the decision was, unfortunately, permanent.
The statement said: “
"It’s been amazing watching the little ones growing up and being their favourite place to come.
"Now it’s time to say goodbye.”
Now, an application has been made to Ashfield District Council to change its use from soft play to a dental practice, making alterations to its interior, new frontage and signage.
The application also seeks to increase the number of parking spaces at the site from 10 to 18.
No decision has yet been reached and the application will be considered by planners at a later date.