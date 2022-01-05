Popular Kirkby soft play centre looks set to become new dental practice

A popular Kirkby soft-play area which closed late last year looks set to be converted into a dental practice, planning documents show.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 2:07 pm

Monkey Village Play Centre on Station Street, formerly Rainydays, announced its permanent closure on December 1.

In an emotional post on social media the centre confirmed it closure, to the disappointment of its regular customers.

Thanking them for fond memories, the owners confirmed the decision was, unfortunately, permanent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Monkey Village looks set to become a dental practice

The statement said: “

"It’s been amazing watching the little ones growing up and being their favourite place to come.

"Now it’s time to say goodbye.”

Now, an application has been made to Ashfield District Council to change its use from soft play to a dental practice, making alterations to its interior, new frontage and signage.

The application also seeks to increase the number of parking spaces at the site from 10 to 18.

No decision has yet been reached and the application will be considered by planners at a later date.

Read More

Read More
Historic Skegby pub saved from development after popular businessman steps in

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Ashfield District CouncilChad