Popular food festival set to delight crowds as it returns to Kimberley next month

The second annual Kimberley Food Fest will be held on Sunday, July 9, from 11am until 4pm, offering a celebration of all the town’s eateries and local food traders.

The returning event will be a one-day carnival of all things food, with stalls, vendors and businesses all bringing a selection of different culinary delights from around the world straight to Kimberley town centre.

Kimberley Food Fest founder Sam Boneham, who is also chairman of Kimberley Town Council’s events committee, hopes this year will be bigger and better.

Visitors in Toll Bar Square during last year's Kimberley Food Fest.

He said: “As an improvement on the successful festival last year, there will be the expected hot and cold food vendors and stalls and a variety of drink vendors, as well as new additions in the form of a mini craft market located in the Parish Hall and funfair rides/attractions for the children.”

Pubs, restaurants, takeaways and cafés will all be opening with special menus for the day to showcase their food offerings to new and existing customers.

Food trucks will help support venues that do not serve food, like the Cricketers and the Gate Inn. James Street and Toll Bar Square car parks will also be filled with stalls and live music acts.

Interested stall holders or food vendors are invited to apply to [email protected]

The official Kimberley Food Fest will take place on Sunday, July 9.