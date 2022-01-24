Popular Brinsley fish bar must make 'urgent improvements' after zero food hygiene rating

Brinsley Fish Bar on Church Lane must make urgent changes.

Brinsley Fish Bar, at 124 Church Lane in the village, was given the minimum score after assessment in December, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Getting zero out of five means the restaurant must make urgent changes in order to remain open.

The fish and chip hotspot is currently the only takeaway (of those with ratings) with a zero rating across the whole of Broxtowe.

It means that of the borough’s 81 takeaways with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

News of the rating sparked surprise among residents, who stood by their local chippy.

One said: “Always been good. Had no problems.”