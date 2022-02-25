Popular 'Beat the Street' game set to launch in Langley Mill this spring

The 'Beat the Street' game will commence in Langley Mill, Heanor, Loscoe and Marlpool in March. Pictured: Mayor of Amber Valley Borough Council, councillor David Taylor, helping to launch the Beat The Street game in Heanor.

The ‘Beat the Street’ game will take place in the village, along with surrounding areas Heanor, Loscoe and Marlpool, from Wednesday, March 16, to Wednesday, April 13, thanks to a National Lottery grant from Sport England.

The game encourages people to get outside and get active and is open to anyone of any age who wishes to take part.

It works by turning the town into a real-life game and residents will soon start to see special sensors, called ‘Beat Boxes’, appearing on lampposts around the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to the game, primary school pupils from participating schools will be provided with fobs and maps, while parents and teachers will also receive a fob from the school so they can accompany children.

The wider community can pick up a free contactless fob and a map from William Gregg VC Leisure Centre, Heanor Library or Blend Youth Project in Heanor from Monday, March 7.

Players can join a school or community team, or set up their own with a minimum of six players.

Individual players then walk, run, cycle or scoot between any of the 36 Beat Boxes which are each spaced half a mile apart – hovering their fob as they go. The further players travel, the more points they score for their team.

If players visit two Beat Boxes within an hour they collect 10 points for each Beat Box, and then for every subsequent box they visit they score another 10 points, as long as no more than an hour passes between each box.

Teams will compete on online leaderboards during the four-week game, to be in with a chance of winning a range of prizes.

Amazon vouchers will be awarded for individual, school, community and charity leaderboards along with spot prizes throughout the game.

‘Beat the Street’ was created by GP Dr William Bird MBE, an expert in physical activity and the founder of Intelligent Health.

The game has not only had a significant impact on increasing low levels of physical activity among adults and children, but also helps reduce congestion, improves air quality, and helps families spend time in green spaces together.

Matt Parr, Get Out Get Active Development Officer at Amber Valley Borough Council, said: “We know that one of the best things people can do right now for their physical and mental health is to move more and to get out into green space where possible, and Beat the Street really helps people do just that in a safe way.

“It’s free to take part in Beat the Street and it’s open to everyone regardless of age, ability or background.

"It’s an inclusive game that encourages people to be active from their front door and to clock up the miles within the game framework.”