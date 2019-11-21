Police will not be carrying out armed foot patrols in Nottingham city centre for the Christmas market this year - here's why

Police will not be carrying out armed foot patrols in Nottingham city centre for the Christmas market this year.

As well as high-visibility patrols in the city centre, a team of plain-clothed officers will also be operating.

People will also see officers with sniffer dogs to tackle drugs and associated violence.

Following a reduction in the national security threat level, armed officers will not be carrying out armed foot patrols this year. However, the force will still have vehicle-based armed rapid-response officers on hand.

Regular officers also have Tasers as part of their standard policing capability.

Chief Inspector Donna Lawton said: “With larger numbers of people coming into the city centre to enjoy the Christmas market, festive events and do their Christmas shopping at this time of year we step up our policing accordingly to provide reassurance and maintain a safe and enjoyable atmosphere.

"Although armed officers won't be walking through the city centre this year we still have an armed response capability and a range of other neighbourhood, response and proactive officers working hard in plain sight and in the background.

"We will also be working alongside partners including Nottingham City Council, the Mellors Group, who run the Winter Wonderland, and licensed venues on security measures.

"As always, we would urge anyone visiting crowded places to be vigilant, keep an eye on their belongings and report anything suspicious or out-of-place to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency."