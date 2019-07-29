Police want to trace this man in connection with sex offence incident on Mansfield bus

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a sexual offence incident on a bus travelling in the direction of Mansfield.

The incident happened at about 3.35pm on May 1 on a Black Cat Trent Barton bus.

Officers believe the man (pictured) has details which could help with the investigation.

He got off the bus at Kelham Way, Eastwood stop in the direction of Mansfield.

Call 101 quoting incident number 623 of 1 May 2019.