Nottinghamshire Police want to speak to a man in connection with an alleged assault in Sutton.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 2pm on Thursday, August 1, at the entrance to Brierley Forest Park, near The Oval, Sutton.

Do you recognise the man in the black cap?

If you recognise the man pictured in the black cap, or have any information that could help officers in their investigation, call 101 and quote incident number 468 of August 1.