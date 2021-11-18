Police visiting primary schools in Eastwood and Kimberley as part of crackdown on knife crime

Police are going into schools across Eastwood and Kimberley to deliver knife crime presentations.

Operation Sceptre is a campaign to help combat knife crime across Nottinghamshire and the wider UK, which sees police, partners and local communities all working together.

The campaign has been running since Monday, November 15, and will finish at midnight on Sunday, November 21.

Beat officers from Eastwood police station will be going into primary schools across the local area delivering knife crime presentations to year six children.

The officers, who work closely with schools and early intervention colleagues, regularly work with children and young people to empower them to make better life choices and avoid becoming victims or perpetrators of crime.

The year six children will receive an age-appropriate presentation about the dangers and potential consequences of carrying a knife in public.

Officers will also be patrolling parks and using a metal detector to look for any weapons that may have been hidden in the area.

The force continues to work closely with partner agencies, as well as proactively engaging with local communities such as Eastwood and Kimberley, to tackle knife crime as part of a collective Nottinghamshire response.

A police spokesperson said: “We need people to keep giving us information about knife crime in their areas so we can help keep them safe.

“We all need to work together to combat knife crime and we would urge anyone with information on knife crime in their local community to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.