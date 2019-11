Police are at the scene at Berry Hill, after part of a quarry collapsed.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed they attended Bank End Close just after 5pm today (November 7), as well as the fire service and the council.

The quarry collapsing. Image credit: Lee Kissane.

Thirty-five homes have been evacuated.

Berry Hill Lane is closed betweeen Berry Hill Road and Jenny Beckett Lane until further notice.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

READ MORE: Residents evacuated from homes after quarry collapses in Mansfield