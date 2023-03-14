News you can trust since 1952
Police track drug dealer after he left footprints in the snow in Sutton

Police officers in Sutton were able to catch a drug dealer after he ran away – by following his footprints in the snow.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:49 GMT

A post on the Facebook page of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team said: “Your Operation Reacher team were out on the hunt targeting those who continue to cause misery for the good people of Ashfield.

“It didn't take them long after they spotted a large group of known drug users waiting in the cemetery just off Jubilee Road, Sutton.

“You don’t have to be an investigator to realise Mr Dealer wouldn’t be far away.

Two bundles of wraps and cash were recovered
“As soon as Mr Dealer appeared and started to deal, the officers sprung into action.

“After a brief foot chase, they eventually found a male hiding in some bushes nearby. Not so clever when he left footprints in the snow.

“Anyway, he was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after two bundles of wraps and cash were recovered.”

