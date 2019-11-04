Police taking steps to remove ladders from M1 near Tibshelf

Police have received multiple reports of a set of ladders on the M1 this afternoon.

The ladders have been reported on lanes three and four of the northbound carriageway near Tibshelf services.

Officers say the ladders are being removed.