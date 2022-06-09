Police shine the spotlight on volunteers who play a vital role for the force

Within the force, there are a number of different types of volunteers who give their time to policing, ranging from special constables who play a key role in crime reduction, detection and incident response working alongside regular officers, to police support volunteers who assist in a number of roles throughout the service.

The force currently has more than 70 police support volunteers whose varied work includes administrative tasks, community liaison, Neighbourhood Watch and so much more.

They bring a wide range of skills and experience that add huge value to the work of our trained police officers and staff.

Nottinghamshire Police has praised the volunteers that help support the force

Lyndsey Hufton, force volunteer co-ordinator, said “I think that it is great the time and service that our volunteers give to helping Nottinghamshire Police is celebrated and acknowledged.

“We are taking the time to recognise the hard work of these motivated individuals who, through personal choice, commit their time and skills to Nottinghamshire Police.

"They agree to do this without expectation, compensation or financial reward, except for the payment of pre-determined out of pocket expenses.

“Having recently visited and spoken to some of our police support volunteers performing their roles in their stations, it is great to see the great work they are contributing and the value they feel from volunteering.

“We also have a great team of force chaplains who come from a range of denominations, faiths and backgrounds and all are keen to support our officers and staff.

"The chaplains will provide a confidential, supportive listening ear to anyone who needs it no matter if they have a faith or no faith.

“For our younger team, we have a great cadet programme run by our volunteer police cadet leaders and held over six bases.

"We currently have 62 junior and 43 senior cadets in force, aged between 11 and 18.

“The cadets meet every week and learn about police procedures and different aspects of law.

"They also learn valuable life skills, take part in fun activities and also get opportunities to attend events to help deliver important messages to communities and support charity fundraising and local community events.”