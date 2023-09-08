Police set to investigate dozens of baby deaths and injuries at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Watch more videos on Shots!

Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Review lead Donna Ockenden said "families were not listened to" as Ms Ockenden's team found failings that led to dozens of deaths and injuries at Nottingham City Hospital and the Queen's Medical Centre.

The Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust said it would co-operate with the investigation.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I met with Donna Ockenden, to discuss her independent review into maternity cases of potentially significant concern at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) and to build up a clearer picture of the work that is taking place.

“We want to work alongside the review but also ensure that we do not hinder its progress.

“However, I am in a position to say we are preparing to launch a police investigation

“We are currently looking at the work being done in Shrewsbury and Telford by West Mercia Police to understand how they conducted their investigation alongside Donna Ockenden’s review and any lessons learnt.

“Now we have met with Donna Ockenden we plan to hold preliminary discussions with some local families in the near future.

“Anthony May, Chief Executive of NUH has committed to fully cooperate with this police investigation.”

The families of babies and mothers affected by the review have “welcomed” the investigation.

Commenting in a statement, they said: “There has been poor maternity care as well as poor investigation of that care at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust over many years.

“We anticipate that we will be meeting with the Chief Constable soon to understand what the police investigation will mean for each and every one of us.

“We hope and believe it will encompass not just the care of seriously harmed babies and mothers, but also what families allege is a far-reaching cover-up by NUH and NHS staff.”