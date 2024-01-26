Police seeking key witness after woman punched during Kirkby street robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 59-year-old woman was walking to work when she was approached by a man on Low Moor Road, Kirkby, at about 5am on Thursday, January 25.

He demanded her rucksack and when she refused, he punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then took her rucksack which contained her bank card, bus pass, water bottle, Samsung phone, umbrella, and £60 cash.

The woman was attacked on Low Moor Road, Kirkby

The victim managed to get to work and police were called.

Officers searched the area and carried out inquiries into the robbery and they arrested a suspect around 40 minutes later after a brief foot chase.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a callous and cowardly robbery on a vulnerable woman who was assaulted before falling to the ground.

"She suffered facial injuries and pain to her knee as a result of this attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as her physical injuries, this frightening incident has also caused her significant mental stress.

“Shortly before she was robbed, the victim spoke to a man she knows as ‘Steve’.

"I would like to stress, he is not a suspect, but he may be a key witness who has vital information which could assist our investigation. I am appealing for him to please come forward and speak to us as soon as possible.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone else who was in the area around the time of this incident, and has any relevant information, or who may have captured CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could aid us with our ongoing inquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 67 of January 25, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.