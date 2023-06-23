News you can trust since 1952
Police officers visit Polish school in Mansfield to talk about hate crime

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield team visited a Polish school in the town to raise awareness of hate crime.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:57 BST

Police paid a visit to the Szkola Sobotnia Saturday school, which meets in the Dallas Street Resource Centre, to highlight the significance of reporting hate crimes to the police.

A team spokesman said: “The aim was to raise awareness about the importance of reporting such crimes.

“If you would like to learn more about hate crime and what you can do to prevent it, visit our website at crowd.in/PMOq3t

Police paid a visit to the Szkola Sobotnia Saturday school. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.
