Police officer's son from Nuthall is raising money for baby sister with rare condition

Ruby, who is 18-months-old, was diagnosed with an extremely rare condition called Pearson syndrome which means she may not live beyond early childhood.

But her determined brother, Jack, 12, wants to do everything in his power to ensure his beloved sister remains in his life.

Jack is embarking on the Three Peaks Challenge today (Wednesday, August 24), where he will climb the three tallest mountains in the UK, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and then Snowdon, within 24 hours.

He has already raised more than £3,000 for The Lily Foundation, a charity aimed at supporting children and families with the condition.

Jack’s mum, PC Rebekah Jackson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The news has had a real impact on Jack. Ruby is only 18-months-old.

“She is in and out of hospital and Jack wanted to do something that could save her life. He is putting this money into the Foundation in the hope to find a cure.

“He loves his sister, and it is a huge thing for him to take part in this challenge. I am so proud of him.”

Jack will be taking part in the challenge with his dad, former Nottinghamshire police officer Jonathan Marshall.

Jack said: “In January this year my dad sat me down to tell me that Ruby had been diagnosed with Pearson's Syndrome. I had never heard of it before, but as I began to learn, my heart began to sink deeper.

“Dad told me that Ruby's condition is one that will deteriorate at an unknown speed, and there is no cure.

“Her life on this earth is limited, with no prediction of when it will end. This could be next week or in a few years time. It hurts me so hard now and I'm going to be utterly heartbroken when I lose my little baby sister.

“This is a crazy challenge and will push me so much both mentally and physically, but I will do anything to try and save Ruby's life."