Police officers concerned for safety of missing woman in Mansfield

Marie was reported missing at around midnight on Saturday, July 23, and police are now appealing for any information that might lead to her whereabouts.
Marie is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 1ins tall.
She is described as having shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a black and pink Adidas coat, leggings and grey and white trainers.
If you have seen Marie or have any information about her whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0015 of July 23.