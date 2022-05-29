Police officer dragged along the ground while trying to stop car in Mansfield

The officer was in Clumber Street, Mansfield, at around 3.40am when a member of the public was struck by a passing car.
As he approached the vehicle to engage with the driver, the car drove away, dragging the officer a short distance along the ground.
The car subsequently crashed into a tree in Haddon Road.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, failing to stop, and driving without insurance.
He remains in hospital where he is being treated for injuries sustained in the subsequent crash.
The officer involved sustained minor injures to his arm and face.
The member of the public thankfully received did not require medical treatment.
Two passengers in the car were also unhurt.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 109 of May 29.