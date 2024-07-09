Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six people were arrested and another five were ordered out of Mansfield town centre during the latest high visibility day of action.

Officers from the Mansfield Neighbourhood Team were supported by staff from the district council and local charities.

The monthly initiative, designed to address problems facing residents and businesses day and night, helps officers to target repeat offenders, strengthen relationships and focus on specific problems.

This month, officers handed out leaflets reminding visitors of the prohibition on cycling in the town centre, and also visited a number of premises where fly tipping has become a problem.

Multiple arrests were made during a day of action in Mansfield

As part of the operation four people were arrested on suspicion of shop theft and one has since appeared in court.

One woman was also arrested for assault and was later dealt with by way of community resolution.

Another five were ordered to leave the town centre immediately because of their disruptive and antisocial behaviour.

Officers also located a vulnerable missing person and identified a suspected domestic abuse victim who was helped to a safe location.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “While these are the kinds of things we do all the time, these dedicated days of action are so effective because they allow us to saturate the town centre with police officers and others who are dedicated to keeping the public safe.

“Quite apart form the immediate results we achieve, these events also serve to strengthen the relationships we depend on to police the town effectively.