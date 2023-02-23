Police make arrest after man seen chasing after victim with axe in Mansfield street

Officers were called to Winster Way, Mansfield, yesterday (Wednesday, February 22) shortly before 3pm to reports of a fight in the middle of the street between a suspect and another man.

A 39-year-old man was arrested a short time later following quick inquiries by response officers on suspicion of affray and remains in custody while the investigation continues.

Sergeant Chris Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an alarming incident for people to witness and resulted in a quick response by officers.

“Thankfully no one was seriously hurt but nevertheless this happened in the middle of a residential street, in easy view of other homeowners causing them distress and fear, so we understand how concerned they must have been.

“I would like to reassure the community that those involved are known to each other so we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public.

“Anyone found to be brandishing, using, or threatening another person on our streets will be dealt with swiftly as we will never tolerate this kind of display of aggression in our society.

“We know that there were witnesses to this incident so would ask them to come forward and speak to us. Any information could be a great help with our ongoing investigation.”