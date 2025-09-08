Police launch fresh appeal to find missing Mansfield man
Zeeshan was last seen in the Mansfield area at around 1.30pm on Friday, September 5.
Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.
As well as Mansfield, Zeeshan also has links to Nottingham city centre and the London area.
He is around 6ft tall, medium build with short dark hair.
He is described as now being clean shaven and was last seen wearing a black coat with a green jacket/shirt underneath, black jeans and black trainers.
If you have seen Zeeshan or have any information on where he is, please call police on 101 quoting incident 397 of 5th September 2025.