Police launch appeal after Clipstone woodland fires

Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for information after evidence of several fires was found by a member of the public.

The incident happened in woodland off Cavendish Way Clipstone .

The damage to woodland

A police spokesman said: "This activity not only destroys trees and plants, but can also has a major impact on the surrounding wildlife.

"Lighting fires in woodland can quickly get out of hand and cause lots of damage as you can see by the photos."

If you have any information, please call police on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.