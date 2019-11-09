Police issue update after floods cause chaos in Mansfield, Worksop and other areas in Nottinghamshire

Flooding is slowly abating across the region although some residents are still unable to return home, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

A number of homes remain evacuated in Mansfield following a mudslip on Thursday night, although some residents have been able to return home. Twenty-three properties remain evacuated and 24-hour security remains on-site.

Damage caused by a quarry which collapsed. Picture: SWNS.

MORE: Council claims it is supporting residents affected by Mansfield quarry collapse

Mansfield District Council's structural and geological experts were on-site on Friday to make an assessment on the damage created by the bad weather at the former Berry Hill Quarry. Arrangements are being made with those residents affected to find temporary accommodation while work continues.

In total, 54 people had to their leave properties in Worksop with the majority now staying with friends or relatives, while others have sorted their own accommodation or have been placed in emergency lodgings by Bassetlaw District Council.

Some residents had been provided with shelter at Worksop Leisure Centre after the town centre was flooded overnight on Thursday into Friday morning, but this is now no longer needed as a rest centre.

Power is still out for more than 200 Nottinghamshire homes, but this is expected to be returned once the water drops to a safe level.

A number of roads still remain closed across the region due to flooding, but main routes - including the A1 between Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire - are now fully open.

The flooding was declared a major incident in the early hours of Friday morning, but now emergency services are beginning to step down their attendance at the scenes, with a multi-agency recovery operation now in place.

Chief Inspector Claire Rukas said: "Worksop town centre still remains under a lot of flood water with many of the roads still impassable.

"However, as there is no longer the same threat to life as there was overnight, we will be taking down our cordons and the roads closures will be dealt with by the highways agency as business as usual.

"Mansfield still remains a concern and partners are working on making sure the area is safe for residents to return home."

The weather is not expected to impact further on the area and river levels are slowly receding, with rain expected only intermittently across the weekend. However temperatures could fall to zero temperatures, with the freezing conditions potentially impacting on driving conditions.

Highways will be gritted but this salt may wash away due to rainy conditions, therefore drivers are being urged to travel only if absolutely necessary.

Ch Insp Rukas added: "We would also like to remind people that flood water is a danger and the advice is not to enter even if looks safe to do so due to currents, public health impact and risk of sudden drops and open manholes."

For the latest on road closures in Nottinghamshire, visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-environment/emergencies-and-disruption/current-disruption

Flood warnings remain in place across the county and the latest information on whether these may affect you can be found at https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings

MORE: Poorly managed visit from Boris Johnson in Sutton leaves voters with unanswered questions