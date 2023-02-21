News you can trust since 1952
Police investigate Rainworth burglary after suspect broke in through bedroom window

Suspect climbed through small bedroom window during burglary at Rainworth house.

By Shelley Marriott
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A post on the Sherwood Police: Bilsthorpe, Caunton, Lowdham, Southwell and villages Facebook page said: “We have received a report of a burglary on Beverley Close, Rainworth, on February 17, at around 7.30pm.

"Suspect gained entry via a small window into a bedroom.

"If anyone has any information relating to this incident, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 0815_17022023.”

Police received a report of a burglary on Beverley Close, Rainworth
