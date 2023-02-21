Police investigate Rainworth burglary after suspect broke in through bedroom window
By Shelley Marriott
A post on the Sherwood Police: Bilsthorpe, Caunton, Lowdham, Southwell and villages Facebook page said: “We have received a report of a burglary on Beverley Close, Rainworth, on February 17, at around 7.30pm.
"Suspect gained entry via a small window into a bedroom.
"If anyone has any information relating to this incident, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 0815_17022023.”