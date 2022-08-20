Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Baker has not been seen by her family for more than a week.

She was last seen by family members on Friday, August 12.

Kim was reported missing from the Edwinstowe area at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 17.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Kim’s welfare and are appealing for her or anyone who knows where she is to come forward and speak to us.

“Her family has now not seen her for more than a week and are understandably extremely upset. They are desperate to know she is safe and well.

“Her disappearance is out of character. She left home without her mobile phone and purse and her car was left on the driveway.

“We are doing everything we can to find her and are urging anyone with any information about her whereabouts to please come forward.”

Kim is described as between 5ft 2ins and 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build. She has blonde hair and has tattoos including one on her arm.

It is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have seen Kim or have any information please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 474 of August 17.