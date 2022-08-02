Police hunt offenders after autistic man is assaulted in Eastwood park

The victim was walking through Coronation Park, Eastwood, and was near the bowls hut and the park’s play area when the unprovoked attack happened.

Two white males approached him and started to punch him to the face and body, causing bruising to the victim’s face and body.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the two suspects responsible for the assault which happened between 5pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, July 9.

One is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall and of chunky build. He was wearing green shorts, had no T-shirt on, and had an empty bottle of beer in his hand.

The second suspect had short black hair and was wearing a black T-shirt.

Police Constable Jack Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim tried to walk away from the suspects but they soon caught up with him and said things to him before assaulting him.

“This cruel incident was very distressing for him and is being treated extremely seriously. We are determined to trace the offenders and are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to track them down.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may recognise the offenders from the descriptions given.

"If you have details which could assist our investigation please get in touch.”