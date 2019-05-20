Police help family of ducks cross the road in Notts

Police in Bulwell along with members of the public have helped a family of ducks cross the road.

The family of ducks, which have now been named were attempting to cross Bulwell High Road.

Daisy with Huey, Dewey, Louie, April, May, June and two of their friends.

Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: "Yet again Bulwell beat team and the public work hand in hand for another great team effort.

"Sorry if you were delayed yesterday morning near the job centre.

"It was just we needed to assist Daisy duck cross the road with Huey, Dewey, Louie, April, May, June and two of their friends.

"Great job by the public with a little help from beat team."