Police growing concerned for missing Mansfield man Christopher

Nottinghamshire Officers are concerned for the safety of a man after he was reported missing from the Ravenshead area.

Christopher Hemsley was last seen at about 5.10pm on Thursday, September 19.

Christopher Hemsley

Christopher is white, of stocky build and is around 6ft tall. He has light brown shortly cropped hair and was last seen wearing black waterproof trousers, black boots, a high visibility vest, a black coat and a baseball cap.

If you have seen Christopher or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 782 of September 19.