Police dog helps track down cannabis grow and arrest five suspects in Rainworth

A police dog helped track down and arrest five suspects after offenders broke into a cannabis grow in a Rainworth street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Little John Drive, Rainworth, around 3.30am on Sunday, February 16, following reports a burglary was in progress.

When they arrived at the scene a short time later, officers spotted one man run from the property in the direction of South Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PD Russo and his handler pursued the suspect and recovered items of clothing which had been thrown over a wall.

PD Russo and his handler pursued the suspect and recovered items of clothing which had been thrown over a wall

Officers were informed that four further suspects had also fled.

A car was then spotted in nearby Python Hill Road and PD Russo was again deployed to assist in detaining five men who were inside the vehicle.

When officers gained entry to the house in Little John Drive they found more than 100 cannabis plants growing in upstairs bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property’s loft had also been converted to cultivate the Class B drug.

Officers found more than 100 cannabis plants growing in upstairs bedrooms.

A machete was recovered after being found outside the address.

The weapon, as well as the crop and all the equipment used to power the grow, will now be destroyed.

Four men, aged 21, 22, 24 and 40, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Elina Falcon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent example of police teamwork and information sharing between the force control room and teams of officers at the scene.

“It also highlighted once again what a well-trained police dog can achieve when paired with a highly-skilled handler.

“We have said repeatedly that cannabis grows bring nothing but problems for communities as they are a magnet for further crime and offenders who want to steal the highly valuable crop.

“Anyone who travels to the county to carry out offences of this nature can expect to be met with a robust response from the force.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 90 of February 16, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.