Police dog helped track down burglary suspect in Eastwood
Police were called to Bailey Grove, Eastwood, after a member of the public spotted suspicious behaviour close to a home under renovation around 12.10am on Sunday, January 28.
When officers arrived at the scene ten minutes later a man was spotted nearby carrying tools.
He dropped the tools and ran from the scene but was detained by PD Max and his handler.
When officers searched the property they discovered a door was open and had been damaged.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been granted police bail.
Sergeant Mark Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police dogs are an invaluable resource and this excellent piece of work from Max and his handler has allowed us to detain a burglary suspect.
“Construction sites and buildings under renovation like this can be tempting targets for thieves.
“We would urge building companies and people carrying out work on their own homes or businesses to make sure sites are as secure as possible.
“Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 8 of January 28, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”