News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Police dog helped track down burglary suspect in Eastwood

A burglary suspect was tracked down by a police dog after attempting to outrun officers.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Bailey Grove, Eastwood, after a member of the public spotted suspicious behaviour close to a home under renovation around 12.10am on Sunday, January 28.

When officers arrived at the scene ten minutes later a man was spotted nearby carrying tools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He dropped the tools and ran from the scene but was detained by PD Max and his handler.

Most Popular
A burglary suspect was detained by PD Max and his handler.A burglary suspect was detained by PD Max and his handler.
A burglary suspect was detained by PD Max and his handler.

When officers searched the property they discovered a door was open and had been damaged.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been granted police bail.

Read More
Brazen robber jailed after attacking shop worker and stealing bike in Sutton

Sergeant Mark Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police dogs are an invaluable resource and this excellent piece of work from Max and his handler has allowed us to detain a burglary suspect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Construction sites and buildings under renovation like this can be tempting targets for thieves.

“We would urge building companies and people carrying out work on their own homes or businesses to make sure sites are as secure as possible.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 8 of January 28, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”