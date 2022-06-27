Police dig deep to support Sutton hospice

The force handed over a cheque for £6,269.18 to John Eastwood Hospice, on Mansfield Road, in April following the fundraising efforts of staff and officers.

And now a further £1,150 will be heading for the hospice after more funds were raised, taking the total to almost £7,500.

It comes after the police officers and staff voted to support the hospice, which provides end-of-life care to people with advanced or progressive diseases, as ‘The Chief’s Charity’ for 2021-22.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford presents a cheque to Lisa Todd, left, and Tracey Joyce from John Eastwood Hospice.

Staff and officers raise funds with events such as cake sales, running challenges, dress-down days, auctions and filming access donations – and even a 530-mile bike ride around the north coast of Scotland.

The additional £1,154.30 was raised by a police team based at Phoenix House, on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, with events including a sponsored skydive and themed dress-down days including football shirts and the Olympic Games.

Christie Barnaby, a summary process unit supervisor who co-ordinated the fundraising, said: “The whole of Phoenix House was involved, even some staff working from home were taking part from home and donating.”

Lisa Todd, hospice fundraising manager, said the money will contribute towards the £650,000-a-year running costs of the hospice and everyone connected to the hospice was extremely grateful.

She said: “We are delighted to receive a further donation of £1,154.30 from Nottinghamshire Police.

“Phoenix House staff have continued to come up with innovative ways to raise funds for the hspice and we feel privileged to have been nominated as The Chief's Charity for the past year.”

Nottinghamshire People's Dispensary for Sick Animals has been nominated as The Chief’s Charity for 2022-23.

It offers emergency treatment for animals in need, as well as low-cost or free treatment for animals whose owners are going through social or economic hardship.

Hannah Rocha-Leite, The Chief's Charity co-ordinator, said: “It's been fantastic to see the continued support for the John Eastwood Hospice, and we hope to do the same this year.