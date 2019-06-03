Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour across Ashfield

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police have targeted areas of Ashfield in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The crackdown is in response to a number of reports of anti-social behaviour, reckless activity, damage and general nuisance.

The main areas targeted were: Export Drive Huthwaite, the Coxmoor Estate, Thieves wood, Hollingwell Golf course, Annesley cutting and woods, Wood Lane Hucknall, Underwood, Jacskdale, Jubilee and Caudwell.

A spokesman for the force said: "The message seems to be getting through, as reports and sightings are down, there were no stops, seizures or warning issued on this day.

"Officers stopped and spoke to dog walkers and ramblers, who reported a couple of sightings but most of all how appreciative they are the action is being taken against the few that want to ruin the enjoyment of all, of our beautiful country side in this anti social manner.

"Rest assured we will respond to calls from the public and more events are planned in the near future.

"Please continue to ring in on 101 to Nottinghamshire police, all incidents of off road vehicles, as this information is collated and goes on to provide evidence for prosecutions and planned events.

"Any other information then please call crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."