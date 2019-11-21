Police cordon in place after landslip in Mansfield

A police cordon is in place after a landslip in Mansfield this morning.

The cordon is in place on Rock Hill and structural engineers are at the scene.

Picture from the scene, taken by Andrew Topping.

Police were called just after 9am this morning to assist with traffic management.

A Mansfield District Council spokeswoman said council building control officers are on site and the incident is being investigated.

One eyewitness said: "I heard what sounded like some branches snapping and then the hillside gave way.

"I had heard a similar noise when I had walked up the hill to the shop about 15 mins before but I had seen some engineer looking guy on one of the top gardens up on the cliff side so assumed it was them.

"I heard a branch snapping type sound and it all collapsed. Obviously I must of been hearing the rocks splitting rather than branches snapping.

"I was pretty close to the incident when it occurred, however there was a woman who was pushing her baby along who was extremely close to being hit.

"I shouted out to her after it happened to see if she was okay, she seemed a bit shocked and did not really respond but was evidently fine and was just trying to get the push chair around the rubble, which was difficult as it was covering the path and near side of road up to the centre of the road.

"It is extremely lucky that lady and baby did not get hit and also lucky that there was a lull in traffic at that precise time, otherwise the debris would have hit more than a few cars.

"I moved a couple of the larger rocks that had rolled over into centre of the road so cars could still get past but it seemed like everything was okay and the woman was real keen to get going wherever she was heading.

"I headed back home myself to get away in case anymore collapsed."

An eyewitness, who didn't want to be named, said: "This was inevitable and it looks to be down to water."