The children were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the Joseph Whitaker School service vehicle was in collision with the low hanging limb.

A window at the front of the top deck of the bus was completely smashed during the traumatic incident which happened at Ravenshead, last Tuesday, December 14.

Police, ambulance and fire services were immediately called out to Chapel Lane, at around 8.10am, and the road was closed off causing delays to commuter traffic whilst they dealt with the accident.

Joseph Whitaker School at Rainworth

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson confirmed that: “Two children were taken to hospital after a school bus crashed into a low hanging branch.

"Emergency services were called after the Joseph Whitaker School service struck the branch in Ravenshead on Tuesday, December. 14.

“A window at the front of the top deck was completely smashed through. Two children were treated for minor injuries in hospital. The collision took place in Chapel Lane at about 8.10am and the road was closed off as a result of the crash.

“Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very upsetting incident for those on board and our officers arrived quickly to deal with the incident and support the children involved.

“I’d like to thank local residents and road users for their patience whilst we and our partner agencies dealt with the incident.”

A mother of one of the children treated in hospital took to Facebook the next morning (Wednesday) to thank all those who had helped her child who was described as “very battered and bruised but doing ok”.

“I would particularly like to thank the other pupils on the bus who helped,” she said, in what must have been a “traumatic experience for them also”.

Joseph Whitaker is a secondary school with academy status, which specialises in sports and the performing arts, on Warsop Lane, in Rainworth. It was graded by Ofsted as ‘Good’ in March 2019.

The school takes its name from Joseph Whitaker (1850-1932), a famous naturalist and sportsman who lived at nearby Rainworth Lodge.