Police concerned for safety of missing Sutton teenager

A teenager from Sutton has gone missing.

Police are concerned for the safety of 17-year-old Connor Cooper, who was reported missing from the area on Monday.

Connor Cooper.

Connor is described as being of slim build and 5ft 10in tall.

He has curly brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jogging bottoms and a white top.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 030 of July 1.