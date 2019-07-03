Police concerned for safety of missing Sutton teenager

Police are keen for the safety of a missing Sutton teenager.

Amber Harris, 15, was last seen on Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Amber is mixed race, of slim build, has black shoulder-length hair and has her nose pierced.

She was last seen wearing a short dark blue checked dungaree dress, a khaki green top and white trainers. She also has a rucksack with her.

If you have seen Amber or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 29 of July 3 2019.