Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Nottinghamshire teenager.

Corey Heald,16, was reported missing to Nottinghamshire Police on Thursday, May 9.

Corey is described as medium build, 6ft tall, dark brown wavy hair and brown eyes. Corey’s current clothing is unknown.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 305 of 09 May 2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.