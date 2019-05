Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Mansfield woman.

Shirley Tomlinson – also know as Shirley Storer - was reported missing from the Mansfield area today.

The 37-year-old is described as medium build, 5ft 4 tall, black hair tied up in a bun. Shirley was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a fleece

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 226 of May 16 if you know where she is.