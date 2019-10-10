Police concerned for safety of missing Kirkby teenager

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Kirkby.

Phoenix Evans, 15, was reported missing from the area at around 7pm on Wednesday.

Phoenix is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft tall.

She is described as having long, straight mousey-coloured hair and was last seen wearing black jeans, white and purple Nike trainers, a white and black long sleeve cropped top and a black bomber jacket.

If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1009 of October 9.

