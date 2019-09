Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Kirkby man.

Darren Moffatt, 54, was reported missing from the Kirkby Woodhouse area at about 7am on Monday.

Darren is white, of average build and is around 5ft 10ins tall. He has dark brown hair with short facial hair and was last seen wearing grey suit trousers and a white shirt. He was carrying a black laptop bag.

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 115 of 18 September with any information.