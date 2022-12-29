News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police ‘concerned’ for safety of missing Eastwood man

Officers attempting to locate a missing man from Eastwood are appealing for public help.

By Lucy Roberts
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Liam Powell, 25, was reported missing from the Eastwood area today (Thursday, December 29).

Liam is described as skinny build, five foot 11 with blonde hair.

Hide Ad

He has a full tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

Have you seen Liam?
Most Popular

It is not known what Liam was wearing when he went missing.If you have seen Liam or know where he might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 205 of December 29.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.