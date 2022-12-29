Police ‘concerned’ for safety of missing Eastwood man
Officers attempting to locate a missing man from Eastwood are appealing for public help.
By Lucy Roberts
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Liam Powell, 25, was reported missing from the Eastwood area today (Thursday, December 29).
Liam is described as skinny build, five foot 11 with blonde hair.
He has a full tattoo sleeve on his left arm.
It is not known what Liam was wearing when he went missing.If you have seen Liam or know where he might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 205 of December 29.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.