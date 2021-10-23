Police concerned for safety of 11-year-old girl missing near Mansfield

Milly Mae is described as 4 feet tall, of a small build with shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black t shirt with a yellow stripe which says New York on it in white writing and has black sparkly shoes on.

Police are concerned for the safety of 11-year-old Milly Mae who has been reported missing from the Rainworth area.