Police concerned for safety of 11-year-old girl missing near Mansfield
Police are concerned for the safety of an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Rainworth area.
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 1:33 pm
Milly Mae is described as 4 feet tall, of a small build with shoulder length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black t shirt with a yellow stripe which says New York on it in white writing and has black sparkly shoes on.
If you have seen Milly Mae or know where she might be, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 285 of 23/10/2021.