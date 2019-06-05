Police concerned for missing South Normanton man

Derbyshire Police say they are concerned for the well-being of Ross Hawton-Hill, who has not been seen since 1pm on Tuesday, June 4.

Ross, 34, is missing from South Normanton, and was last seen in the Storth Lane area heading towards Broadmeadows Recreation Ground.

Ross Hawton-Hill has links to Mansfield (Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary)

He is described as being white, around 6ft 2ins tall and of very large build. He has mousy coloured hair, a brown beard and walks with a limp.

Ross has several tattoos: one on his left forearm of a tribal design, one on his left calf of an eagle and one on his arm of a snake.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black coat with fur-lined hood, grey Mitre jogging bottoms and sweatshirt, a beige hoodie, a purple polo shirt and white trainers.

Ross has links to Mansfield and Watford.

If you have seen Ross, or know of his whereabouts, contact Derbyshire police immediately on 101 with reference 666 of June 4.