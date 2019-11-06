Police concerned for missing Mansfield woman

Officers searching for a missing Mansfield woman say they are concerned for her safety.

Cassandra Atkinson, 27, was reported missing on November 5, and police are appealing for information to find her.

Cassandra Atkinson

Cassandra is described as slim build, 5ft 9 tall, and has shoulder length straight ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing purple glasses, a black coat with a fur hood, grey hooded top, blue t-shirt, black leggings and grey trainers.

If you have seen Cassandra or know where she might be, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 867 of 05 November 2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.